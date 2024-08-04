Gaurav Sachdeva departs Bestseller India after 11 years

He was the head of retail at Bestseller India, managing exclusive brand outlets and shop-in-shops for brands such as Jack & Jones, Vero Moda, Only, and Selected Homme

Bengaluru: Gaurav Sachdeva, head of retail for the Danish fashion and lifestyle group Bestseller in India, has departed the company after 11 years, the retail prodigy told IndiaRetailing.

“The journey was amazing, with tremendous growth in all aspects, including people, business, and learning. Bestseller has a great working culture, which makes people stay at Bestseller for a long time,” said Sachdeva.

“Today marks the end of an incredible 11-year journey at Bestseller India as I embark on a new challenge,” he said in a LinkedIn post, along with images of his journey at Bestseller. “Reflecting on this time, I am immensely grateful to everyone who has been a part of this remarkable experience.”

“Excited for the new journey that awaits me starting tomorrow,” Sachdeva shared about his upcoming retail venture.

He informed IndiaRetailing that he will reveal details about his next chapter within a week.

Sachdeva joined Denmark-based Bestseller in August 2013 as national sales head. After eight years in that role, he was promoted to head of retail, overseeing exclusive brand outlets (EBO) and shop-in-shops (SIS) for its brands Jack & Jones, Vero Moda, Only and Selected Homme.

“From a three-member team to a 70-member retail force today, I appreciate each one of the city managers, area managers and the regional managers. Through the highs and lows, your efforts have been unwavering, from achieving record numbers to working tirelessly on weekends,” he added in the LinkedIn post.

Before joining Bestseller, Sachdeva served as head of retail at Hero Cycles Ltd. His background also includes roles at Puma, VF Corporation, and Genpact LLC.

Founded in Denmark in 1975, Bestseller (Bestseller India’s parent company) sells products in 70 countries across Europe, Asia, North America, South America, Oceania, and Middle East. The wholesale business is spread to more than 16,000 multi-brand and department stores globally.

It has 2,700 branded retail stores in 32 countries globally of which the company owns around 2,100 whereas the others are operated by partners as per its website.

Meanwhile, Bestseller India currently operates 362 exclusive brand outlets and is present in over 1,793 shop-in-shops within external multi-brand stores across India, according to the company’s official LinkedIn page.