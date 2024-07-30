Flyrobe opens 1st alliance store in partnership with Sri Sringarr

The alliance store will leverage Flyrobe’s brand name by incorporating luxury inventory, automated billing and barcode systems, and marketing support

Bengaluru: Fashion rental platform Flyrobe has partnered with one of Mumbai’s oldest rental stores, Sri Sringarr, and has launched its first alliance store, located at Ville Parle, Mumbai, the companies said in a joint press release on Tuesday.

The partnership will transform Sri Sringarr into a Flyrobe alliance store, leveraging Flyrobe’s brand name. This will include the introduction of luxury inventory, automated billing and barcode systems and marketing support.

“We are excited to partner with Sri Sringarr under the Flyrobe alliance model,” said Aanchal Saini, chief executive officer of Flyrobe. “This initiative addresses the deadstock issues faced by mom-and-pop fashion rental stores, providing a structured framework and standard SOPs, along with advanced management tools.”

Moreover, introducing luxury products without upfront costs transforms the cost of goods sold (COGS) for premium inventory into a variable expense.

“This partnership with Flyrobe marks a significant milestone for Sri Sringarr. With Flyrobe’s support, we will offer our customers an exciting blend of luxury and elegance at affordable prices,” said Bhagweti Poddar, owner of the store.

Launched in 2015, Flyrobe is a fashion rental service with a presence in cities such as Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad, Noida, Chandigarh, Ludhiana, Jaipur, Mumbai, Pune, Indore, Lucknow, Coimbatore, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, and Agra.

Currently, it has over 18 retail outlets across the country and serves over 30 cities online