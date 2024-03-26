Register Now
REGISTER NOW
Google News
spot_img
Fashion & LifestyleLatest News

Flyrobe opens 2nd franchise store in Bengaluru

Indiaretailing Bureau
By Indiaretailing Bureau
59
0
Must Read
Indiaretailing Bureau
Indiaretailing Bureau

Located at Malleshwaram, the new outlet is spread across 2,300 sq. ft. of retail space

Bengaluru: Fashion rental platform Flyrobe has launched its second franchise store in Bengaluru, the company said in a press release on Tuesday. Located at Malleshwaram, the new outlet is spread across 2,300 sq. ft. of retail space.

“As the youth in Bengaluru embraced rental fashion at super lightning speed and acknowledging the strong demand, we are delighted to announce the opening of our second store, marking a significant milestone in our growth journey. The city’s enthusiasm for our services is palpable, and we are thrilled to expand further by adding more stores,” Aanchal Saini, chief executive officer of Flyrobe.

The new store offers designer attire for various occasions, from weddings to parties.

“As a long-time admirer of Flyrobe’s innovative approach to fashion, I am honoured to be a part of this journey as a franchise owner. Coming from the fashion industry, I understand this market and see tremendous growth potential in Bengaluru,” Ashwini Gurucharan, owner of Flyrobe Malleshwaram.

Launched in 2015, Flyrobe is a fashion rental service with a presence in Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad, Noida, Ghaziabad, Chandigarh, Ludhiana, Jaipur, Mumbai, Pune, Indore, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru and Agra.

Currently, it has 12 retail outlets across the country.

Latest News
E-CommercePTI -

Amazon invested $1.2 billion, hired 15,000 people in 2023 to tackle counterfeit, fraud

Amazon said when a customer purchases from the store, they trust they will receive an authentic product New Delhi: Online...

Categories

Google News

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

We have various ways to promote your brand and to know how, please get in touch with Bhavesh Pitroda
email : [email protected]

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

Copyright © 2024 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.