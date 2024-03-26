Flyrobe opens 2nd franchise store in Bengaluru

Located at Malleshwaram, the new outlet is spread across 2,300 sq. ft. of retail space

Bengaluru: Fashion rental platform Flyrobe has launched its second franchise store in Bengaluru, the company said in a press release on Tuesday. Located at Malleshwaram, the new outlet is spread across 2,300 sq. ft. of retail space.

“As the youth in Bengaluru embraced rental fashion at super lightning speed and acknowledging the strong demand, we are delighted to announce the opening of our second store, marking a significant milestone in our growth journey. The city’s enthusiasm for our services is palpable, and we are thrilled to expand further by adding more stores,” Aanchal Saini, chief executive officer of Flyrobe.

The new store offers designer attire for various occasions, from weddings to parties.

“As a long-time admirer of Flyrobe’s innovative approach to fashion, I am honoured to be a part of this journey as a franchise owner. Coming from the fashion industry, I understand this market and see tremendous growth potential in Bengaluru,” Ashwini Gurucharan, owner of Flyrobe Malleshwaram.

Launched in 2015, Flyrobe is a fashion rental service with a presence in Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad, Noida, Ghaziabad, Chandigarh, Ludhiana, Jaipur, Mumbai, Pune, Indore, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru and Agra.

Currently, it has 12 retail outlets across the country.