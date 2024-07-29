Lulu Mall, Bengaluru welcomes 5 new brands

The new brands include Go Pizza, Samosa Singh, Amul, Beardo, and Frock Wala

Bengaluru: Lulu Mall, Bengaluru, operated by the multinational developer Lulu Group, has expanded its portfolio by welcoming five new retail brands, the company wrote on social media on Monday.

The brands include the South Korean pizza brand Go Pizza, homegrown samosa chain Samosa Singh, dairy cooperative Amul, men’s grooming brand Beardo, and women’s fashion retailer Frock Wala.

“New store additions at Lulu Mall Bengaluru! We are excited to welcome Go Pizza, Samosa Singh, Amul, Beardo, and Frock Wala,” Lulu Mall India said in a LinkedIn post. “Enjoy delicious bites, premium dairy, top-notch grooming, and trendy fashion.”

Lulu Mall Bengaluru, located in Rajajinagar, was launched in 2021. The five-story, seven lakh sq. ft. mall houses over 150 international and national brands such as Starbucks, Miniso, Puma, Decathlon, Being Human, Toys”R”Us, Gap, and Rare Rabbit.

Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Lulu Group International was founded in 2000 by Kerala-based M. A. Yusuff Ali.

The company operates a chain of malls, hypermarkets and retail companies across GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) countries, Egypt, Malaysia, Indonesia, and India. Currently, Lulu Group has more than 250 hypermarkets, and over 25 shopping malls.

