Lulu Mall Lucknow records 3 cr footfall in 2 Years

Spread over a massive 2.2 million sqft the mall is home to about 300 national and international brands.

New Delhi: Lulu Mall Lucknow, operated by Lulu Group India has recorded over 3 crore footfall since its opening two years ago, a release by the Middle East-based retail company said.

The mall which was inaugurated by the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Shri Yogi Aditya Nath in July 2022 has welcomed approximately 3 crore visitors to date. Located at Amar Shaheed Path, Golf City, Lulu Mall, Lucknow, the 2.2 million sq. ft. mall is home to some of the biggest brands in India.

To commemorate this milestone, Lulu Mall organized a special Retailers Awards Night. The event featured an awards ceremony to honour outstanding retailers, with winners selected through online voting. US Polo took home the award for Best Men’s Apparel Brand, while Lulu Hypermarket won Best Anchor Sports Brand. Other winners included Nykaa for Best Beauty and Wellness, Hamleys for Best Books and Gifts, Starbucks for Best Cafe, Levi’s for Best Denim and Casual, Samsung for Best Electronic, PVR for Best Entertainment, Lenskart for Best Eye Ware, Westside for Best Fashion and All Brands, Burger King for Best Food Court, Metro for Best Footwear and Bags, Market 99 for Best Home and Metro, Amul for Best Ice Cream and Shake, Manyavar for Best Men’s Ethnic, Chili’s for Best Restaurant, and Decathlon for Best Sports Brand.

“Our retailers are the backbone of our success. Their dedication to providing exceptional products and service is the foundation upon which we build strong customer relationships. The Retailers Awards Night is a small token of our appreciation for your invaluable partnership. And to our valued visitors, your continued support and enthusiasm are what keeps us striving to be better. Thank you for choosing Lulu Lucknow and for being a part of our success story,” said Regional Director, Lulu Lucknow, Jai Kumar Gangadharan.

Lulu Mall, Lucknow, currently houses a vibrant selection of over 40 F&B brands, featuring global cuisine and local favourites like Royal Café and Café Delhi Heights. For fashion and beauty enthusiasts, the mall boasts an impressive collection of over 300 leading brands like Uniqlo, Zudio, Westside, Pantaloons, Adidas Originals, and Meena Bazar.