H&M launches 64th store in India

The new H&M stores are located in Mohali and Mumbai

Bengaluru: Swedish fashion brand Hennes & Mauritz (H&M) has opened two new stores in the country, bringing its total store count in India to 64, according to a social media post by a company official.

The fast-fashion brand’s 63rd store is located in Mohali, Punjab, marking the second store in the city, while its 64th store is located on Linking Road, Bandra, Mumbai, making it the eighth location in the city.

“We have expanded to Mohali with our second store and to Mumbai with our eighth location at Bandra,” Prateek Kumar, head of merchandising and sales at H&M India, said in a LinkedIn post on Friday while sharing images of the new stores.

“This brings our total count to an impressive 64 stores nationwide. Kudos to everyone for their hard work in ensuring these openings ahead of schedule,” he added.

H&M entered the Indian market in October 2015. Today, the company has a presence in over 30 cities in the country, according to its official website. H&M also offers an online shopping experience through its website, app and also through fashion e-commerce company Myntra.

Earlier this year, the retailer opened its first outlet of H&M Home in South India, two years after the Swedish fashion giant launched its homeware items in India starting with New Delhi.