Agilitas Sports appoints Rachel B as Senior Director – Apparel Design and Creation

Bengaluru: Bengaluru-based athleisure sportswear brand Agilitas Sports has appointed Rachel B as the senior director of apparel design and creation, according to a social media post.

Rachel will head the performance wear segment of the business and oversee the design and development process.

“I am thrilled to share that earlier this month I joined Agilitas as senior director – apparel design and creation,” Rachel said in a LinkedIn post three days ago

“I am excited to embark on this incredible journey with a group of talented and experienced visionaries within the sportswear field. Thank you to everyone who has supported me along the way, and to my amazing new colleagues who have been so welcoming,” she added.

Rachel, with over 12 years of design experience spanning multiple performance sporting, fitness, and sports fashion ranges for men, women, and juniors, has previously held positions at ZXY International and Castore.

“Rachel brings extensive design experience across various sporting and fitness ranges,” Agilitas Sports wrote in a LinkedIn post. “She has a strong background in storytelling, guiding products from inception to market launch. Rachel will lead our sports performance apparel initiatives, driving excellence and innovation on and off the field.”

Agilitas Sports was co-founded by Abhishek Ganguly, former managing director Puma India and South-East Asia with Atul Bajaj and Amit Prabhu in 2023.

The company has acquired Mochiko Shoes Pvt Ltd., a sports footwear manufacturer in India and makes products for brands including Adidas, Puma, New Balance, Skechers, Reebok, Asics, Crocs, Decathlon, Clarks, and US Polo.

The company has also recently appointed Nirdosh Chouhan as the chief technology and product officer (CTPO), and Richard Zartman as vice president of footwear design.