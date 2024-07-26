Amazon records biggest-ever Prime Day event in India

The platform has recorded a peak of 24,000 orders per minute during the two days and there was a 24% increase in Prime members in India shopping compared to Prime Day 2023

Mumbai: Amazon India — which hosted the 8th edition of its annual shopping fiesta Prime Day over the last weekend said it has received the highest engagement and recorded a peak of 24,000 orders per minute during the two days, making it the biggest-ever Prime Day in India.

The shopping extravaganza witnessed the highest number of Prime members who ever shopped during any Prime Day, it said.

“24 per cent more prime members in India shopped vs Prime Day 2023…Prime Day 2024 also witnessed the highest-ever Prime membership signups in the two and half-weeks leading up to Prime Day.

“Peak of 24,196 orders placed by Prime members in a single minute; Prime members purchased more items than any previous Prime Day shopping event,” it said in a statement.

More than 65% of small and medium businesses from tier-2 and tier-3 cities received sales during Prime Day 2024, it added.

“Prime members purchased more items than any previous Prime Day shopping event, and we recorded the highest number of same-day deliveries” said Akshay Sahi, Head of Amazon Prime, Delivery and Returns Experiences, India and Emerging Markets.

Most Prime member orders from metros were delivered same-day or next day, while those in Tier-2 cities were delivered in under 2 days, as per a social media post by another top executive.

"We love helping our customers save big, and Prime Day is the ultimate celebration of value, fast deliveries, great deals, new launches, and blockbuster entertainment that the Prime membership provides," said Akshay Sahi, Head of Amazon Prime, Delivery and Returns Experiences, India and Emerging Markets.

Amazon’s small and medium businesses (SMBs) also achieved significant success, with a 30% increase in the number of SMBs receiving a sale during Prime Day, its highest ever as per a social media post by Manish Tiwary, vice president and country manager, India at Amazon.

“Over 65% of these SMBs, including women entrepreneurs, weavers, and artisans, hailed from Tier 2+ towns. Additionally, 75,000 local shops offered 12 million unique products to customers across India,” he wrote on LinkedIn.

Reflecting on the success Tiwary attributes the success to three factors: Customer-centricity, innovation, and collaboration.

“Prime Day 2024 was our biggest yet. As we celebrate this achievement, we’re already looking forward to pushing boundaries and striving for even greater heights. As we say at Amazon, Work Hard, Have Fun, Make History!” he wrote.

