Puma India partners with Indian Olympic Association

As part of the partnership, Puma launched an outdoor campaign Titled ‘See the Game Like We Do’, to celebrate the champions of the game

Bengaluru: Multinational sportswear brand Puma has partnered with the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) as its official footwear partner for the Indian contingent to the Paris Olympics, the retailer said in a press release on Thursday.

The company also launched an outdoor campaign Titled ‘See the Game Like We Do’, to celebrate the champions of the game.

“Through our partnership with the Indian Olympic Association, we will provide athletes with best in-class footwear and sports accessories, aiming to support their pursuit of excellence at the Paris Olympics,” said Karthik Balagopalan, managing director of Puma India.

“We aim to bring to the fore and recognise the milestones achieved by athletes of our country through this campaign. I hope our efforts to celebrate our champions will not only inspire others to give their best but also encourage many young and aspiring athletes to take up Olympic sports in India,” he added.

As part of this partnership, over 100 Indian athletes will receive podium and travel footwear, trolleys, backpacks, sippers, yoga mats, headbands, wristbands, socks and towels.

45 out of the 100 Indian athletes across sporting disciplines comprise the Puma contingent at the Paris Olympics, making the largest squad representing a brand in the country this year.

“Our partnership with Puma is pivotal in our mission to elevate the capabilities of our athletes. The IOA is deeply committed to enhancing India’s medal prospects at the Paris Olympics, and such collaborations are a crucial step towards achieving that goal,” said Dr PT Usha, president of IOA and former track-and-field athlete.

Puma has established associations with various sports teams, including global and Indian football clubs such as Manchester City, Borussia Dortmund, AC Milan, Mumbai City FC, and Bengaluru FC, alongside IPL teams such as Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals.

The brand is also represented by ambassadors such as cricketer Virat Kohli, Harmanpreet Kaur and Mohammed Shami, sprinting champion Usain Bolt, football player Neymar Jr and boxing champion MC Mary Kom.

Founded in 1948 by Rudolf Dassler, Puma is a multinational corporation that designs and manufactures athletic and casual footwear, apparel and accessories. The German-based group owns the brands Puma, Cobra Golf, and stichd (a brand for fashion essentials, fanwear and lifestyle) distributing its products in more than 120 countries and employing over 20,000 people worldwide.

The sportswear retailer entered the Indian market in 2006 and as of August 2023 it operates over 582 stores in the country.