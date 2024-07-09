Tanishq opens a new showroom at Omaxe Chowk

The latest store spans an area of 6000 sq. ft.

New Delhi: Jewellery retailer Tanishq has expanded its retail footprint by opening a new showroom in Delhi’s Omaxe Chowk, the company announced in a press release on Tuesday.

The latest store spans an area of 6000 sq. ft. and covers the mall’s ground and first floor, the release added.

“We are thrilled to welcome Tanishq to Omaxe Chowk. This partnership underscores our commitment to bringing the best retail experiences to our patrons. Tanishq’s reputation for quality and craftsmanship perfectly aligns with our vision for Omaxe Chowk as a premier retail destination in Delhi. We believe this new store will not only enhance the shopping experience but also add immense value to the commercial vibrancy of Chandni Chowk,” said Jatin Goel, Executive Director, Omaxe Group.

IndiaRetailing reported in June that the retailer has entered Oman.

Founded in 1994, Tanishq is a part of Titan’s jewellery division. Tanishq opened its first retail showroom In 1996 in Chennai and the first international store in 2020, in Dubai. It has 410 exclusive outlets in more than 240 cities nationwide.