Tanishq enters Oman

Tanishq’s first store in Oman is located at the Lulu Group-owned Oman Avenues Mall, Muscat

Bengaluru: Tanishq, the jewellery brand under the Tata Group’s Titan Company umbrella, has furthered its global footprint by venturing into yet another country, Oman. Its first store in the country is located at Oman Avenues Mall, Muscat, according to an industry professional’s social media post.

“Tanishq marked their official entry in Oman with their first ever store opening with Oman Avenues Mall, Muscat,” Amol Jungari, head – retail design and delivery at LuLu Group International, said in a LinkedIn post on Sunday while sharing pictures of the new store.

Oman Avenues Mall is one of the largest shopping malls in Oman launched in May 2015. It is a division of the Abu Dhabi-based LuLu Group International.

Currently, Tanishq has over 16 international stores outside India.

In July 2023, Titan announced its long term plan to have 50 boutiques globally, concentrating in the United Kingdom, Australia and Malaysia.

The jewellery retailer increased the number of its international stores from two to seven in FY23.

Tanishq was founded in 1994 as a part of Titan’s jewellery division which also includes a portfolio of brands such as CaratLane, Zoya and Mia by Tanishq.

In 1996, Tanishq opened its first retail showroom in Chennai and the first international store in 2020, in Dubai. Presently, the retail chain boasts over 410 exclusive outlets spanning across more than 240 cities nationwide, along with international boutiques across UAE, USA, Qatar, Oman and Singapore.