‘India Phygital Index 2024’ by Fynd, PwC and IMAGES Group

‘India Phygital Index 2024’ report by omnichannel retail platform Fynd and global strategy consulting firm Strategy& (a part of PwC network) powered by IMAGES Group, elaborates on the omnichannel execution and outcomes of brands across apparel, beauty and personal care, jewellery and home furnishing verticals.

The report is based on an offline survey conducted across more than 500 stores of 200 brands, aiming to derive insights into consumer behaviour, complemented by an online survey of chief experience officers (CXOs) from over 100 brands.

The report features an omnichannel maturity index for brands to assess their readiness across different parameters. It also provides a timeline view of how the journey to omnichannel success varies across retail categories.

Furthermore, the report provides actionable recommendations to CXOs on the key capabilities they should prioritise to enhance omnichannel maturity.

Key findings of the report are as follows:

Brands are focusing on investing in capabilities which would bring them closer to omnichannel maturity in FY25.

Most brands are at a low level of maturity in technology adoption with the mid-score being just 10.2 on 25.

Nearly half of the brands cannot deliver 80% of their orders within three days, indicating inefficiencies in the order delivery process​.

The majority of brands (60%) use only one demand sensing tool, usually the one requiring minimal effort and cost, like marketplaces or own website sales data.

Click here to access the entire report