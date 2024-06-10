Register Now
D2C brand Snitch to enter Telangana, keeps Kerala and Tamil Nadu as next focus

Representative Image
With over four years of experience, Mannu Mathew specializes in business journalism with a focus on technology, the retail sector, D2C, and E-commerce brands. He is working as the Assistant Editor for India Retailing and Images Retail Magazine.

The new 3,500 sq. ft. store will be the 10th from the company

New Delhi: Bengaluru-based D2C brand Snitch which runs around nine stores plans to open the 10th store in Sarath City, Hyderabad marking its entry into the state of Telangana, a company top executive told IndiaRetailing.

“Our first store in Hyderabad, located in Sarath City, boasts an expansive area of 3,500 square feet,” said Chetan Siyal, chief marketing officer (CMO), Snitch.

Following the launch of the initial store in Hyderabad, the company plans to expand its presence in Telangana with four additional stores.

When asked about other South Indian stores in focus, Siyal added, “We are looking to extend our reach into other South Indian states, specifically Tamil Nadu and Kerala. These regions have been identified as promising markets for our brand, considering their growing fashion-conscious populations and economic dynamism.”

In terms of revenue, the South has been a significant revenue generator for Snitch, with a remarkable 100% year-on-year growth solely from this region.

“We anticipate this growth trajectory to continue, if not accelerate, with our expanded store presence and enhanced accessibility for our customers. The forthcoming stores are projected to significantly boost our revenue streams and further solidify our market position in the South,” said Siyal.

Started in 2020 as a D2C brand, Snitch has raised Rs 110 crore in the past in its Series A funding round. The company also plans to open around 20-30 offline stores by this fiscal and aims to be the Zara of India.

