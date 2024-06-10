New Balance opens 2nd store in Mumbai

The latest New Balance store is located at Infiniti Mall, Malad, Mumbai

Bengaluru: US-based sports footwear and apparel manufacturer New Balance has expanded its presence in Mumbai with a new store located at Infiniti Mall, Malad, the retailer said in a press release on Friday.

This is the brand’s second store in Mumbai, which opened less than a month after the launch of its first store on Linking Road.

“It has been an exciting month for us in Mumbai. Following the successful launch of our first store, we are thrilled to announce the opening of a second store within a month. This marks a major step forward in our expansion journey in India,” said Radeshwer Davar, country manager, New Balance India.

The store offers a curated collection of performance and lifestyle products, featuring proprietary technologies like Fresh Foam X and FuelCell.

New Balance was founded in 1906 by William J. Riley as the New Balance Arch Support Company, manufacturing arch supports and other accessories designed to improve shoe fit.

The American shoemaker initially ventured into India during the early 2000s but ceased operations shortly after. In 2016, New Balance made a comeback by entering into a distribution agreement with Mumbai-based The Major Brands Group and subsequently opened its first store in India at DLF Mall of India, Noida. The establishment of its India subsidiary followed suit in 2022.

In February, the Boston-headquartered brand opened its first company-owned store in the country in Hyderabad, swiftly followed by another opening in Pune in March.

In 2023, New Balance reported global sales of $6.5 billion.