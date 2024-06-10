Register Now
Chalu Chinese founder ventures into food court business

Mannu Mathew
By Mannu Mathew
With over four years of experience, Mannu Mathew specializes in business journalism with a focus on technology, the retail sector, D2C, and E-commerce brands. He is working as the Assistant Editor for India Retailing and Images Retail Magazine.

The plan includes launching six food courts under Twenty1 food court starting with one in Raipur, which is slated to open on 7 July 

New Delhi: Bhopal-based food and beverage services Chalu Chinese has ventured into the food court business by launching Twenty1 Food Courts. The first food court is expected to open on 7 July at Raipur followed by five others across North India this year, a company’s top executive told IndiaRetailing.

“We are currently opening around six food courts across Ludhiana, Delhi, Greater Noida, Raipur, Barnala, and Zirakpur,” said Vibhanshu Mishra, founder and chief executive officer of Twenty1 Food Courts & Chalu Chinese.

The new courts will open in locations like Colors Mall, Raipur; Kingsespade, Ludhiana; Shoeplaza Destination Mall, Samrala; Golden Valley, Zirakpur; Utkarsh Arcade, Mathura; and Royal Wallk, Noida.

The company also plans to open more food courts throughout India, in the future.

“Our expansion strategy aims to ensure a widespread presence, catering to a diverse clientele nationwide,” added Mishra.

The company expects a return on investment of three times with the proposed launches, although Mishra declined to reveal details of the investment amount.

“We are expecting Rs 20 crore turnover from a single food court per annum,” said Mishra adding further on the returns.

These food courts will have an average seating capacity between 150 and 350 and will house a mix of international and domestic brands.

“The number of outlets in each food court depends on the available space, typically ranging from 12 to 15 outlets per location,” added Mishra.

“There is a strong interest in securing prime locations that offer high foot traffic and visibility. This has led to competitive leasing markets, especially in urban centres and popular malls,” said Mishra speaking about the leasing trends by brands in food courts.

“Operators are also looking for spaces that can accommodate technological advancements,” he said referring to the facility of a centralised ordering system that will be available at the upcoming food courts by the company.

