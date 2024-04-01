Register Now
Chalu Aapna Chinese to start bistro, eyes additional Rs 15 crore revenue

Mannu Mathew
Mannu Mathew
The company is in the final phase of obtaining soft liquor licenses

New Delhi: Bhopal-based restaurant chain Chalu Aapna Desi Chinese plans to start a bistro inside its restaurants that will also offer alcohol, according to a top executive at the company.

The newly proposed area in the restaurants will be called Chalu Aapna Bistro and is expected to seat over 80 guests.

In this first phase of the plan, Chalu Aapna Bistro will be available in all Chalu Aapna Chinese outlets in North India including cities like Gurugram, Noida, Mohali and Chandigarh starting this May.

“The company is in the final phase of obtaining soft liquor licenses, once this is done, we will begin soon,” said its chief executive officer (CEO) and founder Vibhanshu Mishra said.

The company has set aside an investment of Rs 80 lakh to Rs 1.5 crore for the Chalu Aapna Bistro and expects an increase of Rs 15- 18 crore in its annual turnover once they are operational.

The 2020-founded company operates in different formats like Chalu Chinese with 98 stores, The Indian Momo Co. with 42 stores and Wh-eat Burger with 18 stores.

The chain has managed to open over 158 outlets (all brands together) in just 3.5 years and claims to be the only Indo-Chinese brand to have this kind of expansion rate without external funding.

IndiaRetailing was the first to report the brand’s global expansion plans to open over 25 outlets in Canada with the inaugural one opening in June at Trafalgar Crossing 2481 Taunton Road, Oakville, Ontario followed by 24 more outlets by the end of 2025. The company also opened three new outlets in Punjab with plans to open around 15 stores in the region.

The brands offered by Chalu Chinese directly compete with those offered by existing players in the niche like the 2008-incepted Wow Momo! which has similar formats Wow! Chicken, Wow! China and Wow! Momo.

While Chalu Aapna Chinese has a store count of over 158, WoW Momo! has a total store count of over 650.

In terms of revenue growth, Chalu Aapna Desi Chinese which is around four years old clocked a revenue of Rs 53 crore in the financial year (FY) 2023-2024.

