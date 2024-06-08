Reliance’s Superdry now open in Phoenix Mall of Asia

Located on the first floor of the mall, the new store features an interactive digital facade experience for visitors

Bengaluru: Reliance Brands Ltd. (RBL) has launched the latest store of British apparel brand Superdry in Bengaluru, located on the first floor of Phoenix Mall of Asia, Yelahanka, according to a mall official’s social media post on Friday..

“Superdry is now open on the first floor at Mall of Asia. This certainly will be a head turner,” Tanul Bheda, general manager – leasing at Phoenix Mall of Asia, said in a LinkedIn post while sharing visuals of the store.

The newly opened store features an interactive digital facade experience for visitors.

Superdry products combine vintage American styling with Japanese-inspired graphics. Its stores offer outerwear, t-shirts and shirts for men and women, alongside categories like swimwear, shoes, fragrance and accessories.

RBL through its wholly-owned subsidiary in the UK (RBUK), has been Superdry’s exclusive franchise partner in India since 2012. The brand has expanded rapidly to over 200 points of sale across more than 50 Indian cities, as per a previous release.

E-commerce also continues to drive growth for the brand, boosting its reach beyond 2,300 cities.

Founded in 2003, Superdry has a significant local presence around the world, operating through more than 740 Superdry branded stores in 61 countries.

Recently, RBL signed a definitive agreement to enter a joint venture with Superdry PLC, which will acquire Superdry’s intellectual property assets for India, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh territories. Reliance will continue to oversee brand operations in the three countries.

RBL is a subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd. (RRVL) the holding company of all the retail companies under Reliance Industries Ltd. It began operations in 2007 with a mandate to launch and build global brands in luxury to premium segments.

RBL has brought over 85 international brands to India such as Bottega Veneta, Tiffany & Co., Valentino, Versace, Armani, Balenciaga, Boss and Zegna, among others.