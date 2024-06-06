Testsigma raises $8.2 million to expand GenAI vertical

This fundraise will help us invest more in product engineering and will help us accelerate the various projects

New Delhi: Software startup Testsigma on Wednesday said it has raised $ 8.2 million in a funding round led by MassMutual Ventures, and plans to use the proceeds to expand in the generative AI (GenAI) vertical.

Previous investors Accel, STRIVE and BoldCap, who funded $ 4.6 million in 2022, also participated in the round.

“This fundraise will help us invest more in product engineering and will help us accelerate the various projects that we are internally working on, one of them being Generative AI. We have been investing heavily in GenAI and our customers are rapidly adopting generative AI practices,” said Rukmangada Kandyala, founder and CEO of Testsigma.

Based in Bengaluru, Testsigma enables users to rapidly create, manage and execute end-to-end, automated tests for web and mobile apps, and APIs using plain English.