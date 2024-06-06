Register Now
Google News
spot_img
Finance and FundingLatest NewsTechnology

Testsigma raises $8.2 million to expand GenAI vertical

PTI
By PTI
33
0
Representative Image | Credits: Pixabay
Must Read
PTI
PTI

This fundraise will help us invest more in product engineering and will help us accelerate the various projects

New Delhi: Software startup Testsigma on Wednesday said it has raised $ 8.2 million in a funding round led by MassMutual Ventures, and plans to use the proceeds to expand in the generative AI (GenAI) vertical.

Previous investors Accel, STRIVE and BoldCap, who funded $ 4.6 million in 2022, also participated in the round.

“This fundraise will help us invest more in product engineering and will help us accelerate the various projects that we are internally working on, one of them being Generative AI. We have been investing heavily in GenAI and our customers are rapidly adopting generative AI practices,” said Rukmangada Kandyala, founder and CEO of Testsigma.

Based in Bengaluru, Testsigma enables users to rapidly create, manage and execute end-to-end, automated tests for web and mobile apps, and APIs using plain English.

Latest News
Fashion & LifestyleIndiaretailing Bureau -

Apparel Group’s R&B Fashion opens 22nd store in India

Located at Palarivattom, Kochi, the new stand-alone store is the brand's sixth outlet in Kerala Bengaluru: Fashion brand Rare and Basics...

Categories

Google News

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

We have various ways to promote your brand and to know how, please get in touch with Bhavesh Pitroda
email : [email protected]

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

Copyright © 2024 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.