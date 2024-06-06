Register Now
Google News
spot_img
Fashion & LifestyleLatest News

Apparel Group’s R&B Fashion opens 22nd store in India

Indiaretailing Bureau
By Indiaretailing Bureau
0
0
R&B Fashion, Palarivattom, Kochi; Source: LinkedIn
Must Read
Indiaretailing Bureau
Indiaretailing Bureau

Located at Palarivattom, Kochi, the new stand-alone store is the brand’s sixth outlet in Kerala

Bengaluru: Fashion brand Rare and Basics (R&B), owned by retail conglomerate Apparel Group, has launched its 22nd retail store across the country in Kerala, the company said in a social media post on Wednesday.

Located at Palarivattom, Kochi, the new stand-alone store is the brand’s sixth outlet in Kerala.

“We are excited to announce the opening of Apparel Group brand R&B’s newest store at Palarivattom. This marks the brand’s sixth store in Kerala and the 22nd store in India,” Apparel Group wrote in a LinkedIn post while sharing images of the new store.

R&B stores provide a range of Western wear for men, women and children.

Kochi’s first R&B outlet is situated at Centre Square Mall, Rajaji Junction, which was launched in August 2023.

In India, the brand is present in cities such as Kozhikode, Kochi, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Mangalore and Mysore.

Apparel Group launched R&B in October 2012 and opened its first retail store at Muscat Grand Mall in Oman. The large-format store chain currently operates over 135 retail stores in eight countries spread across more than 20 lakh sq. ft. of retail space.

R&B is set to increase its footprint by launching 200 new stores across India as well as the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region by the end of fiscal year (FY) 2025, according to a previous press release.

The brand has already opened over 12 new stores in the first quarter of FY25 across both India and GCC countries.

UAE-based Apparel Group operates over 2,200 retail stores and markets more than 85 brands on all platforms while employing over 22,000 multicultural staff. The brands include Aldo, Bath & Body Works, Tim Hortons, Tommy Hilfiger, Nine West, it Spring, Charles & Keith, Inglot, La Senza, Beverly Hills Polo Club and Victoria’s Secret.

Latest News
Consumer Durables & ITPTI -

Oppo to integrate 100 GenAI feature across all smartphones for 50 mn users

The brand has set up an AI R&D Centre to develop proprietary technologies and is collaborating with US technology...

Categories

Google News

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

We have various ways to promote your brand and to know how, please get in touch with Bhavesh Pitroda
email : [email protected]

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

Copyright © 2024 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.