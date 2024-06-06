Apparel Group’s R&B Fashion opens 22nd store in India

Located at Palarivattom, Kochi, the new stand-alone store is the brand’s sixth outlet in Kerala

Bengaluru: Fashion brand Rare and Basics (R&B), owned by retail conglomerate Apparel Group, has launched its 22nd retail store across the country in Kerala, the company said in a social media post on Wednesday.

Located at Palarivattom, Kochi, the new stand-alone store is the brand’s sixth outlet in Kerala.

“We are excited to announce the opening of Apparel Group brand R&B’s newest store at Palarivattom. This marks the brand’s sixth store in Kerala and the 22nd store in India,” Apparel Group wrote in a LinkedIn post while sharing images of the new store.

R&B stores provide a range of Western wear for men, women and children.

Kochi’s first R&B outlet is situated at Centre Square Mall, Rajaji Junction, which was launched in August 2023.

In India, the brand is present in cities such as Kozhikode, Kochi, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Mangalore and Mysore.

Apparel Group launched R&B in October 2012 and opened its first retail store at Muscat Grand Mall in Oman. The large-format store chain currently operates over 135 retail stores in eight countries spread across more than 20 lakh sq. ft. of retail space.

R&B is set to increase its footprint by launching 200 new stores across India as well as the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region by the end of fiscal year (FY) 2025, according to a previous press release.

The brand has already opened over 12 new stores in the first quarter of FY25 across both India and GCC countries.

UAE-based Apparel Group operates over 2,200 retail stores and markets more than 85 brands on all platforms while employing over 22,000 multicultural staff. The brands include Aldo, Bath & Body Works, Tim Hortons, Tommy Hilfiger, Nine West, it Spring, Charles & Keith, Inglot, La Senza, Beverly Hills Polo Club and Victoria’s Secret.