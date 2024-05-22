Register Now
Apparel Group’s R&B Fashion to open 200 new stores in India and GCC

R&B store, Marassi Galleria, Bahrain
The brand is planning to open more outlets in metropolitan areas across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Qatar and India

Bengaluru: Fashion brand Rare and Basics (R&B), owned by retail conglomerate Apparel Group, is set to increase its footprint by launching 200 new stores across India as well as the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region by the end of 2025, the company said in a press release on Wednesday.

The brand is planning to open more outlets in metropolitan areas across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain, Qatar and India. In line with its aggressive expansion plans, the brand has already opened over 12 new stores in the first quarter of the fiscal year (FY) 2025.

“Our aggressive expansion strategy is meticulously crafted to transcend traditional retail boundaries, profoundly reshaping the fashion landscape. This expansion is a bold step towards establishing R&B Fashion as the premier fashion destination in every market we enter,” said Arun Pagarani, chief executive officer of R&B Fashion.

The upcoming store openings will predominantly be in cities within the GCC such as Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam, Dubai, Sharjah and Manama along with Doha.

R&B stores retail apparel for men, women and children and non-apparel products including footwear, bags and accessories, all of which are designed in-house.

Apparel Group launched R&B in October 2012 and opened its first retail store at Muscat Grand Mall in Oman. The large-format store chain currently operates over 135 retail stores in eight countries spread across 2,000,000 area sq. ft. of retail space.

In India, the brand is present in cities such as Kozhikode, Kochi, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Mangaluru and Mysore.

UAE-based Apparel Group operates over 2200 retail stores and markets more than 85 brands on all platforms while employing over 22,000 multicultural staff. The brands include Aldo, Bath & Body Works, Tim Hortons, Tommy Hilfiger, Nine West, it Spring, Charles & Keith, Inglot, La Senza, Beverly Hills Polo Club and Victoria’s Secret.

The company has carved its presence in the GCC and expanded thriving gateways to market in India, South Africa, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, and Egypt. Additionally, the company plans to enter emerging markets such as Hungary and the Philippines, the release

