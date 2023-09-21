Apparel Group signs multi-brand agreement with Marquee Brands

The agreement covers bringing five of Marquee’s renowned brands—BCBG, Ben Sherman, Bruno Magli, Sur la table and Martha Stewart—to the GCC and India



New Delhi: Fashion and Lifestyle company Apparel Group has entered into a multi-brand agreement with New York headquartered Marquee Brands LLC, the company announced on social media.

The agreement covers five of Marquee’s renowned brands—BCBG, Ben Sherman, Bruno Magli, Sur la table and Martha Stewart—across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and India regions. The GCC is a political and economic alliance of six Middle Eastern countries—Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Bahrain, and Oman.

“We are elated to announce that Apparel Group has entered into a multi-brand licensing agreement with Marquee Brands LLC, covering five of Marquee’s renowned brands – BCBG, Ben Sherman, Bruno Magli, Sur la table and Martha Stewart – across the GCC and India regions,” Apparel Group said on LinkedIn.

“This strategic partnership underscores our commitment to expanding our retail footprint and providing our valued customers with exceptional shopping experiences that exceed expectations everyday,” added the company in its post.

The partnership will give consumers from some of the leading economies in the world with aggregate GDP of over $5 trillion access to the reputed brands.

“Our partnership with Apparel Group is a key step forward in our strategic plan to expand the categories and geographies covered by our brands. In bringing these five brands to the GCC and India, we are expanding the market for our brands by almost 1.5 billion people,” said Heath L. Golden, President of Marquee Brands. “Further, in teaming up with the partner of choice in the region for the world’s most desirable brands, we are confident that local consumers will embrace our brands via Apparel Group’s innovative, omnichannel, and quantitative retail approach.”

“Our strategic partnership with Marquee Brands underscores our steadfast strategy to be the epicenter of global fashion in the GCC and India. As we join forces, we’re not just expanding our retail footprint, but elevating the fashion landscape in the region, setting new benchmarks for what consumers can expect,” commented Neeraj Teckchandani, CEO of Apparel Group.

Apparel Group is a global fashion and lifestyle retail conglomerate based in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. It has more than 2025 retail stores and 80 brands on all platforms and employs over 20,000 people.

It is present in the GCC, India, South Africa, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Pakistan, and Egypt and will soon enter Hungary and Philippines.

Apparel Group has created an omni-channel experience, operating brands originating from the USA, Canada, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The brands include leading names in fashion, footwear, and lifestyles such as Tommy Hilfiger, Charles & Keith, Skechers, Aldo, Nine West, Aeropostale, Jamie’s Italian, Tim Hortons, Cold Stone Creamery, Inglot, and Rituals.

Marquee Brands is a leading global brand owner, marketer, and media company. Owned by investor funds managed by Neuberger Berman, its portfolio includes Martha Stewart, The BCBG Group, Ben Sherman, Dakine, Sur La Table, Body Glove, Emeril Lagasse, Destination Maternity, Motherhood Maternity, Hatch, A Pea in a Pod, America’s Test Kitchen, and Bruno Magli. Through its global team of professionals and partners, Marquee Brands monitors trends and markets to grow and manage brands in partnership with retailers, licensees, and manufacturers through engaging, impactful strategic planning, marketing, and e-commerce.