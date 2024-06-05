Nike opens experience store in Pacific Mall

The store will offer athleisure, running, training, lifestyle and Jordan products along with Nike sports bras, tights and performance essentials

New Delhi: US based athleisure brand Nike has opened a new store at Pacific Mall in Delhi, a social media post by a mall executive revealed.

The latest store is located in Pacific Mall’s Tagore Garden property and will offer athleisure, running, training, lifestyle and Jordan products along with Nike sports bras, tights and performance essentials.

“Nike experience store now opened at Pacific Mall, Tagore Garden with a wide range of athleisure & Jordon products,” said Ashish Gupta, Vice President – Business Development, Pacific Development Corporation Ltd. on his LinkedIn profile while sharing visuals of the new store.

Nike was founded in 1964 as Blue Ribbon Sports by Bill Bowerman and his former student Phil Knight. It opened its first retail outlet in 1966. In 1972, Nike launched its own brand of shoes, and in 1978, the company was renamed Nike, Inc. The retailer offers products for men, women and kids under categories like shoes, clothing, accessories and equipment. Some of the brands under Nike are Nike sportswear, Nike Lab, Nike by You, Jordan, ACG NBA, and Nike SB.

Nike entered India in 1995 through a licensing deal with Delhi-based Sierra Industrial Enterprises and in 2004 Nike India, a subsidiary of Nike, Inc. was set up.