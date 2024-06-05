Register Now
Google News
spot_img
Fashion & LifestyleLatest News

Nike opens experience store in Pacific Mall

Akshita Sharma
By Akshita Sharma
68
0
Credit: Nike
Must Read
Akshita Sharma
Akshita Sharma

The store will offer athleisure, running, training, lifestyle and Jordan products along with Nike sports bras, tights and performance essentials

New Delhi: US based athleisure brand Nike has opened a new store at Pacific Mall in Delhi, a social media post by a mall executive revealed.

The latest store is located in Pacific Mall’s Tagore Garden property and will offer athleisure, running, training, lifestyle and Jordan products along with Nike sports bras, tights and performance essentials.

“Nike experience store now opened at Pacific Mall, Tagore Garden with a wide range of athleisure & Jordon products,” said Ashish Gupta, Vice President – Business Development, Pacific Development Corporation Ltd. on his LinkedIn profile while sharing visuals of the new store.

Nike was founded in 1964 as Blue Ribbon Sports by Bill Bowerman and his former student Phil Knight. It opened its first retail outlet in 1966. In 1972, Nike launched its own brand of shoes, and in 1978, the company was renamed Nike, Inc. The retailer offers products for men, women and kids under categories like shoes, clothing, accessories and equipment. Some of the brands under Nike are Nike sportswear, Nike Lab, Nike by You, Jordan, ACG NBA, and Nike SB.

Nike entered India in 1995 through a licensing deal with Delhi-based Sierra Industrial Enterprises and in 2004 Nike India, a subsidiary of Nike, Inc. was set up.

 

Latest News
Latest NewsIndiaretailing Bureau -

Pet care brand Heads Up For Tails now accessible on q-commerce

Currently, the brand is live on Blinkit, with plans to launch on Zepto and Swiggy Instamart by July this...

Categories

Google News

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

We have various ways to promote your brand and to know how, please get in touch with Bhavesh Pitroda
email : [email protected]

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

Copyright © 2024 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.