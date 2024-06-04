NRIs are drawn to Bigguys story: founder, Biraja Rout

The Bengaluru-based QSR chain expects an increase in gross merchandise value (GMV) by over 230% for this fiscal

New Delhi: Bengaulru-based quick service restaurant (QSR) chain Bigguys part of Beamer Brands, which operates four brands, has received investments to date worth $2 million (over Rs16.62 crore) from a clutch of Non-Residential Indian (NRI) investors, a top company executive told IndiaRetailing.

“We have received investments of more than $2 million. It is a mix of equity and other forms of investment instruments,” said Biraja Rout, founder of Bigguys. This also points towards an interest in the Indian QSR businesses and their return on investments (ROI) among outside Indian investors.

“As India is growing after the global average, we foresee the trend of India being the future investment hub. The return on investment (ROI) odds of investment in any sector in India look aggressive as the compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of gross domestic product (GDP) in India is much higher,” added Rout.

Bigguys which plans to compete with leading QSR chains like KFC and Popeyes that offer fried chicken clocked a gross merchandise value (GMV) of Rs 7.4 crore in the financial year (FY) 2023-24.

“Our GMV was Rs 7.4 crore & for FY 2024-2025, our projected GMV is Rs 25.9 crore with 20 more outlets to be launched across Bengaluru, Chennai, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh.

The company which eyes an increase of over 230% in GMV for the ongoing fiscal clocked around Rs 61.8 lakh in January 2024, Rs 69 lakh in February and Rs 77 lakh in March with an average month-on-month growth of 12-14%.

In terms of its expansion, the company now targets the south region as the major priority with the motive to expand its presence in states like Karnataka, Tamilnadu, Kerala, Andra Pradesh and Odisha (east India).

“We will be targeting all tier 1, tier 2 & tier 3 cities with various strategies across the above-mentioned states,” added Rout.

When asked about the approaches to staying profitable in this competitive business, Rout added, “We believe in building a profitable business with our stakeholders. We keep our investment less to justify our business ecosystem’s unit economics. We aim to get the return on investment (ROI) within 36-40 months to give our investors lucrative returns.”

In addition to this, understanding customer preferences, personalised services, and continuous innovation are key factors that drive competitive approaches.

Bigguys also plans to enter some other categories like Korean flavours in the future. Bigguys which is part of Beamer Brands, a 2016 incepted company is also poised to become a Rs 500 crore revenue company by 2027, said its representatives.

“We shall be needing Rs 250-300 crore of funds to be deployed at stages in the next 3 years,” said Rout on the money required to fuel further expansions.

Beamer Brands is a Bengaluru-based QSR company that operates four brands Biggies Burger, Original Burger Co. and Bigg Cafe with its presence majorly in Bengaluru with some expansion plans in Mumbai, Chennai and other cities.