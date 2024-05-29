Reliance launches new Hamleys store in Bengaluru

The new Hamleys outlet is located at Phoenix Mall of Asia, along with other family entertainment centres like Fun City and Timezone

Bengaluru: Reliance-owned multinational toy retailer Hamleys has launched its new store in Bengaluru, according to a company official’s social media post. The outlet is located at Phoenix Mall of Asia, along with other family entertainment centres (FECs) like Fun City and Timezone.

“Hamleys is now open at Phoenix Mall of Asia. Shop from a wide range of toys and indulge your kids into a galore of joy, fun and a wonderland with unique games and a lot more,” said Chinmoy Das, manager – leasing at The Phoenix Mills Ltd., in a LinkedIn post on Wednesday.

Hamleys currently operates more than eight outlets in Bengaluru.

The store offers toys from over 260 Indian and international brands, including Lego, Nerf, Disney, Marvel, Uno, Funskool, Ed-a-Mamma and Barbie, catering to children of all ages—toddlers, pre-teens and adolescents.

Reliance Brands acquired 100% stake British toy retailer Hamleys Global Holdings Ltd. (HGHL) in 2019 in an all-cash deal. Presently, Hamleys has a presence across 36 cities in India, with over 100 stores encompassing both toy stores and play areas.

Hamleys was founded by William Hamleys in 1760 and is one of the oldest retailers of toys in the world. The UK-based brand’s first store was opened by its founder in Holborn, London as a small toy shop and today Hamleys has more than 170 Hamleys shops in over 18 countries such as UK, India, UAE, China and Russia.

Reliance Brands is a subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd. (RRVL) the holding company of all the retail companies under Reliance Industries Ltd. It began operations in 2007 with a mandate to launch and build global brands in luxury to premium segments. It has brought over 85 international brands to India.