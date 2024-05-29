Aditya Birla Group’s Eternia to open 200 stores by 2025

Anjan Putatunda, chief sales officer of Eternia discusses the brand’s expansion plans, priorities, challenges and more

Bengaluru: Home improvement is a big business in India. And within, that facades and fenestration—the business of windows and doors—is an emerging segment, valued at 2.8 billion in 2023 and expected to reach $5.4 billion by 2032 as per market consultancy IMAP India.

The potential is attracting large organised corporates like Aditya Birla Group, which has entered the segment with Eternia.

Founded in 2020 as a subsidiary of Hindalco, a part of Aditya Birla Group, Eternia makes aluminium doors and windows. The brand claims to be India’s first WiWA (Wind, Water, and Air) certified brand offering aluminium doors and windows made of Duranium (a patented aluminium alloy invented by Hindalco).

After launching its first offline store in Mumbai in 2020, Eternia expanded its footprint across major cities of India including Pune, Noida, Lucknow, Haryana, Kolkata and Indore. In less than three years, the brand has grown to 20 cities across India, opening over 100 stores including flagship stores and dealer outlets, covering both metro areas and key tier 2 cities.

What are Eternia’s top strategic priorities?

We are strategically investing in marketing to build brand recognition, consumer trust and awareness. Our advertising roadmap is focused on aggressive market penetration and creating a retail footprint where consumers and architects can experience our products. Additionally, we are increasing our presence in India by expanding retail outlets and strengthening distribution channels.

What is your approach to expanding sales channels?

Eternia’s current distribution channels include exclusive brand stores, authorised dealers and collaborations with fabricators and architects. We are strategically increasing our presence across tier 2 and 3 cities by appointing additional dealers, especially in smaller towns and rolling out more brand stores in high-potential markets to amplify reach.

We are also expanding partnerships with architects, builders and fabricators as part of our strategy to position our products as the preferred choice for hospitality, institutional, commercial and residential projects. Some of our associations include Boman Irani, managing director of Rustomjee Group and Apoorva Shroff, founder of Lyth Design.

What role does sustainability play in Eternia products?

Our windows and doors are constructed from Duranium, a specially formulated aluminium alloy known for its exceptional strength and durability. Aluminum’s recyclability makes it an environmentally sustainable option for customers, addressing growing concerns about the ecological footprint of construction materials.

What are some of the challenges the brand is facing?

Eternia is a new brand in the market and we are leaving no stone unturned to increase the brand’s salience.

Currently, we are working to manage the effects of economic fluctuations on the construction and real estate sectors, while also striving to expand our distribution networks in a fragmented market dominated by unorganised segments. Moreover, consumers’ lack of awareness about the benefits of using quality materials and shifting away from unorganised segments poses another challenge.

How do you adopt tech in the business?

Eternia uses technology across its operations such as manufacturing process, product development, digital marketing and customer engagement tools.

Our team leverages digital analytics and artificial intelligence to enhance customer interactions while delivering personalised and effective marketing campaigns by utilising data-driven insights. Recently, we introduced a feature named ForeSense AR/VR application, allowing customers to visualise and experience Eternia’s products virtually.

Retail expansion goals for FY25?

The fenestration industry has a promising future ahead with certified windows currently penetrating less than 2% of households in a market worth Rs 20,000 crore. As we move towards more sustainable and energy-efficient construction practices, the demand for quality products is rapidly increasing.

We are on an aggressive growth trajectory and aim to open more than 200 stores by next year, with plans to penetrate more cities across India. In the immediate future, we are focusing on expanding to Kolkata, Bengaluru, and Bathinda.