Yousta opens up in Amanora Mall, Pune

Yousta offers high-fashion at affordable prices targeted at young consumers

New Delhi: Reliance retail youth focused brand Yousta has opened up its store in Pune’s Amanora Mall, a social media post by a top company executive revealed.

The latest store will offer facilities like QR-enabled screens for information sharing, self-checkout counters, Wi-Fi, and charging stations.

“We’re happy to announce another fantastic addition to Amanora Mall, Pune – the opening of Reliance Retail’s youth-focused fashion retail format, Yousta! Yousta offers high-fashion at affordable prices targeted at young consumers. Get ready to elevate your shopping game and be a part of this amazing journey” said Surjit Singh Rajpurohit, Chief Executive Officer, Amanora Mall, Pune on his LinkedIn post while sharing pictures of the new store.

A month ago, the mall opened several new outlets including Nykd by Nykaa, Meena Bazaar, Burger Singh.

IndiaRetailing earlier reported that Yousta has opened stores in Mahasharta, located in Phoenix Marketcity Pune, Satyam Pride in New Panvel.

Reliance Retail announced the launch of its youth-focused fashion brand Yousta in August 2023 with the opening of its first store in Hyderabad’s Sarath City Mall. It is present in 15 states across the country.

Reliance Retail Ltd (RRL), the retail arm of Reliance Industries Ltd. and operates an integrated omni-channel network of over 18,774 stores and digital commerce platforms