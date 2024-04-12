Register Now
REGISTER NOW
Google News
spot_img
Fashion & LifestyleLatest News

Yousta opens first high-street store in Mumbai

Indiaretailing Bureau
By Indiaretailing Bureau
13
0
Image Credit: LnkedIn
Must Read
Indiaretailing Bureau
Indiaretailing Bureau

Yousta recently opened a store at Phoenix Marketcity, Viman Nagar in Pune, its second in the city

New Delhi: Reliance Retail’s youth fashion format Yousta has opened its first high street store in Mumbai, as per a social media post by a company official today.

The store is at Satyam Pride in New Panvel.

It offers high-fashion at affordable prices targeted at young consumers. All products are priced below Rs. 999, with a majority priced below Rs. 499.

“Thrilled to announce the grand opening of our first high street YOUSTA store in Mumbai at Satyam Pride, New Panvel. Dive into our Thrilling Thursday Collection, featuring fresh stocks every week. Go and visit the new store,” wrote Amit Kumar Rout, Property Acquisition Manager @Reliance Retail wrote on LinkedIn while sharing pictures of the store.

Yousta recently opened a store at Phoenix Marketcity, Viman Nagar in Pune, its second in the city.

Reliance Retail announced the launch of its youth-focused fashion brand Yousta in August 2023 with the opening of its first store in Hyderabad’s Sarath City Mall. Today, it has over 19 stores in 15 states across the country.

Latest News
Fashion & LifestyleAnagha R Ratna -

Reliance Retail’s Azorte opens 2nd Store in Bengaluru

Spanning over 19,000 sq. ft. of real estate, the new store is located at Phoenix Mall of Asia, HebbalBengaluru:...

Categories

Google News

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

We have various ways to promote your brand and to know how, please get in touch with Bhavesh Pitroda
email : [email protected]

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

Copyright © 2024 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.