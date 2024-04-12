Yousta opens first high-street store in Mumbai

Yousta recently opened a store at Phoenix Marketcity, Viman Nagar in Pune, its second in the city

New Delhi: Reliance Retail’s youth fashion format Yousta has opened its first high street store in Mumbai, as per a social media post by a company official today.

The store is at Satyam Pride in New Panvel.

It offers high-fashion at affordable prices targeted at young consumers. All products are priced below Rs. 999, with a majority priced below Rs. 499.

“Thrilled to announce the grand opening of our first high street YOUSTA store in Mumbai at Satyam Pride, New Panvel. Dive into our Thrilling Thursday Collection, featuring fresh stocks every week. Go and visit the new store,” wrote Amit Kumar Rout, Property Acquisition Manager @Reliance Retail wrote on LinkedIn while sharing pictures of the store.

Reliance Retail announced the launch of its youth-focused fashion brand Yousta in August 2023 with the opening of its first store in Hyderabad’s Sarath City Mall. Today, it has over 19 stores in 15 states across the country.