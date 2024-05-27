Nykaa board appoints Santosh Desai as Independent Director

Nykaa’s current board of directors comprise 10 members who offer their expertise in different business strategy

New Delhi: Mumbai-based e-commerce company Nykaa which sells beauty, fashion and lifestyle products has announced the appointment of brand consultant Santosh Desai as an Independent Director on its board, effective 15th July 2024 for three years, the company said in a release on Monday.

Nykaa’s current board of directors comprise 10 members who offer their expertise in business strategy, technology, entrepreneurship, finance, governance AND & regulation, human capital management and corporate social responsibility (CSR), a release by the company added.

“We are confident that Santosh’s strategic guidance will help steer our vision to propel Nykaa’s brand equity and bolster our existing bouquet of brands for long-term global success,” said Falguni Nayar, executive chairperson, founder and chief executive officer (CEO), Nykaa.

Other independent directors of the online beauty retailer are Milind Sarwate, Anita Ramachandran, Seshashayee Sridhara, and Pradeep Prameshwaram.

Desai served as the chief executive officer of FutureBrands Consulting for nearly 17 years. He has also served as the President of McCann, an advertising agency.

Desai is currently serving on the boards of Think9 Consumer Technologies, Dainik Jagran Group and Breakthrough. He is also a member of the governing council of Mudra Institute of Communication, Ahmedabad and Praxis Business School, Kolkata. He has earlier served on the boards of ING Vysya Bank and Oxfam India.

“I am excited to join Nykaa as an independent director. Nykaa has driven a transformative change in the beauty and lifestyle landscape in India with its customer-centric approach to retail,” said Desai

Born in the year 2012, Nykaa serves 25 million consumers in India. Today, Nykaa has expanded its offerings to include lifestyle and B2B by introducing online platforms Nykaa Fashion, Nykaa Man, and Superstore.