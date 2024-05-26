Register Now
Purplle opens new store in Kolkata

Credit: LinkedIn
The beauty and personal care retailer’s latest offline store is located in Behala

New Delhi: Mumbai-based online personal care brand Purplle has opened a new store in Kolkata, a top company executive revealed in a social media post. The retailer’s latest offline store is located in Behala.

“Hello Kolkata. Purplle Store in Behala now officially opens its door. Walk in to the store for existing offer and free gifts on every purchase. Walking to the store to get free makeover from our beauty experts,” said Sartaaj Ramani, Head- NSO and Retail Expansion Projects, Purplle.com in a LinkedIn post while sharing pictures of the newly launched store.

Last month, Purplle expanded its offline retail footprint by opening a store in Delhi’s Laxmi Nagar.

Founded by Manish Taneja and Rahul Dash in 2012, Purplle specializes in beauty and grooming. The company offers 60,000 products from over 1,000 brands. Backed by investors including Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA), Kedaara, Premji Invest, Sequoia Capital India, JSW Ventures, Goldman Sachs, Verlinvest, Blume Ventures, and Paramark Ventures, Purplle became India’s 102nd unicorn in 2022, according to company’s LinkedIn profile.

Purplle scaled its private D2C brands including Faces Canada, Good Vibes, Carmesi, Purplle, and NY Bae, the profile added further.

