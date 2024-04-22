Purplle opens its doors at Laxmi Nagar Delhi

Founded by Manish Taneja and Rahul Dash in 2012, Purplle specializes in beauty and grooming & salons and spa.

New Delhi: Mumbai-based online personal care and beauty platform Purplle.com has opened a new store in Laxmi Nagar, Delhi a social media post by a top company executive said on Monday.

“Exciting news! Purplle has officially opened its doors at Laxmi Nagar(Mangal Bazaar) Delhi!. We invite you to step into our brand-new store and immerse yourself in an unparalleled shopping experience. Discover unbeatable deals on your favourite beauty products and explore a curated selection of must-have items. Join us as we celebrate this milestone and indulge in some truly impeccable deals. See you at Purplle “Har Indian Ka Beauty Destination!,” said Samiran Sarkar, National Head of Business Development & Asset Management, purple.com.

Founded by Manish Taneja and Rahul Dash in 2012, Purplle specializes in beauty and grooming & salons and spa. The company is offering 1000+ listed brands with 60,000+ products. Backed by investors including Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA), Kedaara, Premji Invest, Sequoia Capital India, JSW Ventures, Goldman Sachs, Verlinvest, Blume Ventures, and Paramark Ventures, Purplle became India’s 102nd unicorn in 2022, according to company’s LinkedIn profile.

Purplle scaled its private D2C brands including Faces Canada, Good Vibes, Carmesi, Purplle, and NY Bae, purplle.com’s LinkedIn said.

Purplle’s operating revenue stood at Rs. 474.9 Crore for FY23.