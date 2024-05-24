Footwear brand Bugatti enters Bengaluru

The new Bugatti store is situated in Phoenix Mall of Asia, Yelahanka

Bengaluru: European footwear and accessories brand Bugatti by multinational shoe company AstorMueller has launched its first retail store in Bengaluru, according to a company official’s social media post on Thursday.

“We are excited to welcome you to Bugatti’s first store in Bengaluru,” said Sandip Kanti Baksi, chief operating officer of AstorMueller India, in a LinkedIn post while sharing the images of the new store.

The new store is situated at Phoenix Mall of Asia, Yelahanka, which also hosts multiple footwear brands such as Bata, Aldo, Birkenstock, Crocs, Fizzy Goblet, Hush Puppies and Bric’s.

Bugatti stores offer boots, heels, sandals, sneakers, fashion accessories, backpacks, belts, wallets and shoe care accessories.

AstorMueller brought Bugatti to the Indian market in June 2023. Today, Bugatti has six stores in the country situated in Hyderabad, New Delhi, Gurgaon, Pune, Indore and Bengaluru. It also retail through multi-brand retailers such as Centro, Regal Shoes and Folio.

Since its inception in Germany in 1928, AstorMueller has established itself as one of Europe’s largest shoe-making companies with operations in 38 countries across the world. The company owns brands including the lifestyle brand Bagatt and the sustainable shoe brand Elwin. It is also the exclusive license holder of shoe brands such as Bugatti and Daniel Hechter.