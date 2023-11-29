Google News
Footwear brand Bugatti opens its first store in Western India

Anagha R Ratna
By Anagha R Ratna
Bugatti store, Pune; Source: LinkedIn
Anagha R Ratna
Anagha R Ratna

The new Bugatti store is situated in Pune at the Phoenix Mall of the Millennium, Wakad

Bengaluru: European shoe brand Bugatti by multinational shoe company AstorMueller has launched its first retail store in Western India, a company official wrote on social media. The new store is situated in Pune at the Phoenix Mall of the Millennium, Wakad.

“We are excited to welcome you to our first store in Western India Phoenix Mall of Millennium, Pune. Look forward to seeing you there,” said Sandip Kanti Baksi, chief operating officer of AstorMueller India, in a LinkedIn post while sharing the images of the new store.

Bugatti stores offer boots, heels, sandals, sneakers, fashion accessories, backpacks, belts, wallets and shoe care accessories.

AstorMueller brought Bugatti to the Indian market in June 2023. Today, Bugatti has five stores in the country situated in Hyderabad, New Delhi, Gurgaon, Pune and Indore.

Since its inception in Germany in 1928, AstorMueller has established itself as one of Europe’s largest shoe-making companies with operations in 38 countries across the world. The company owns brands including the lifestyle brand Bagatt and the sustainable shoe brand Elwin. It is also the exclusive license holder of shoe brands such as Bugatti and Daniel Hechter.

