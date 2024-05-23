Register Now
Google News
spot_img
Latest News

ITC Q4 profit marginally down to Rs 5,191 cr, revenue up 2% at Rs 19,446 cr

PTI
By PTI
30
0
Credit: File
Must Read
PTI
PTI

Revenue from operations in the fourth quarter was at Rs 19,446.49 crore

New Delhi: Diversified entity ITC Ltd on Thursday reported a marginal decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 5,190.71 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2024.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 5,242.59 crore in the same period previous fiscal, ITC said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations in the fourth quarter was at Rs 19,446.49 crore as against Rs 19,058.29 crore in the year-ago period, up 2%, it added.

Latest News
Beauty & WellnessPTI -

Honasa Consumer posts Q4 profit at Rs 30.47 cr, sales up 21.5% at Rs 471 cr

Its revenue from operations grew 21.46% to Rs 471.09 crore in the fourth quarter of this fiscal. It was...

Categories

Google News

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

We have various ways to promote your brand and to know how, please get in touch with Bhavesh Pitroda
email : [email protected]

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

Copyright © 2024 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.