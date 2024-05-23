ITC Q4 profit marginally down to Rs 5,191 cr, revenue up 2% at Rs 19,446 cr

Revenue from operations in the fourth quarter was at Rs 19,446.49 crore

New Delhi: Diversified entity ITC Ltd on Thursday reported a marginal decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 5,190.71 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2024.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 5,242.59 crore in the same period previous fiscal, ITC said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations in the fourth quarter was at Rs 19,446.49 crore as against Rs 19,058.29 crore in the year-ago period, up 2%, it added.