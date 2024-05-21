Conscious Chemist partners with GoKwik

With this partnership, Conscious Chemist aims to increase its order volume by 72% this year

New Delhi: Gurugram-based skincare and cosmetics brand Conscious Chemist has partnered with e-commerce enablement platform GoKwik, a release by the company said on Tuesday.

With this partnership, Conscious Chemist aims to amplify its presence across all major Indian cities and towns to boost brand growth and optimise shopper experience, the release added.

“We are witnessing a conversion uplift of 42% already on our website post-integration with GoKwik. We are positive that this partnership will mark a significant chapter of the next phase of our growth journey,” said Robin Gupta, founder and chief executive officer (CEO), of Conscious Chemist.

Conscious Chemist has achieved growth after its feature on Shark Tank India, with revenue multiplying 4X and website visitors seeing a jump of 5X. The company will now focus on deepening its digital D2C footprint by leveraging GoKwik’s tech and data science capabilities to optimise checkout by creating a seamless login experience, prefilling addresses for the shoppers, extensive payment options, and multiple strategic discounts to accelerate revenue growth.

Within a short period, Conscious Chemist is already seeing a surge in order volume by 20% and an uplift in GMV of 88% post-partnership with GoKwik.

“We are delighted to support them in expanding their digital footprint and elevating their growth,” expressed Chirag Taneja, Co-Founder and CEO, of GoKwik.

Conscious Chemist recently raised Rs 1 crore in debt from Recur Club to expand its marketing, product research and digital footprint. Partnership with GoKwik is also a move towards enabling its future expansion plans.

GoKwik houses over 1500 brands e-commerce brands from fashion, beauty, health, nutrition, electronics and other key categories. These include Lenskart, Neemans, Man Matters, Good Glamm Group, and Shoppers Stop among others.