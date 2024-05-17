Reliance opens Trends Footwear store in Tamil Nadu

The new stand-alone store is located at Nochipalayam, Thirupur, Tamil Nadu

Bengaluru: Reliance Retail’s footwear retail chain Trends Footwear, (previously known as Reliance Footprint) has launched its new store in Tamil Nadu, according to a social media post by a company official. The stand-alone store is located at Nochipalayam, Thirupur.

“Please welcome our new Trends Footwear store launched in Nochipalayam,” Dhruv Kaura, vice president at Reliance Retail, said in a LinkedIn post on Friday.

Started in 2007 as Reliance Footprint with its first store in Indiranagar, Bengaluru, the format was rebranded as Trends Footwear in 2019. The retailer operated over 700 stores of an average size of 2,000 sq. ft., present across more than 350 cities, as of January 2023.

Reliance Retail, the retail arm of Reliance Industries Ltd., operates an integrated omnichannel network of over 18,836 stores and digital commerce platforms across grocery, consumer electronics, fashion and lifestyle and pharma consumption baskets.

The retail giant’s fashion and lifestyle brands include Reliance Trends, Avantra by Trends, Azorte, Fashion Factory and Centro. It also has a portfolio of over 50 international brands such as Armani, Burberry, Diesel, Gas, Marks & Spencer, Superdry, Brooks Brothers and Steve Madden.

Kaura, the former chief operating officer of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd.’s ethnic wear brand Tasva, has joined Reliance Retail as vice president of Trends Footwear in March 2024. Read more about it here.