Innerwear sales online grew by 80% in FY24: Report

Users from over 340 cities use online channels to buy innerwear

New Delhi: Online innerwear sales rose by over 80% during the financial year (FY) 2024 compared to FY 2023, as per data analysed by Gurugram-based e-commerce enablement software as a service (SaaS) platform Unicommerce.

The products bought online include lingerie sets, bras, panties, sleepwear, swimwear and loungewear. Other categories that have clicked higher during this period include women’s sportswear, activewear and shapewear.

“Online shopping is adding newer pathways for e-commerce segments like innerwear, leading brands to connect more effectively with their target audience. As a technology platform, we are committed to supporting brands, retailers and marketplaces by enhancing the efficiency of their post-purchase operations,” said Kapil Makhija, managing director & chief executive officer, of Unicommerce.

Unicommerce counts leading innerwear brands like VIP clothing, Lux Industries, Monte Carlo, PepeJeans and Bummer among others as its clients.

Unicommerce’s data shows buyers from more than 340 cities utilising online channels for their innerwear purchases. In addition to tier 1 cities and metros like Delhi, Gurugram, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, e-commerce order volumes across tier 2 and tier 3 cities rose by over 75% and 80% respectively. These include cities like Jaipur, Lucknow, Rohtak, Surat, Patna, Nagpur, and Ranchi among many others. The wider adoption of online channels indicates greater comfort for consumers across smaller towns towards making their innerwear purchases online.

With a growing Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) as of the quarter ending September 2023, Unicommerce has achieved a 750 million+ Annual Transaction run-rate, serving over 3500 customers, managing 8000+ warehouses, and processing orders from 1900+ stores through its platform.