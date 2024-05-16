6 global brands entering India with Reliance in 2024/25

Here’s the list of brands that are anticipated to join the Reliance Brands family in 2024 or 2025

Bengaluru: International brands are increasingly turning their attention to India, drawn by its expanding consumer base and rising purchasing power, making it a prime destination for expanding their global presence. A host of them are keen to partner with India’s largest retailer by sales: Reliance Retail Ltd.

Since its inception in 2006, Reliance Retail has signed up as India partner for a gamut of global brands, from premium labels to uber luxury brands across fashion, food and lifestyle. Reliance Brands Ltd., the retail arm for high-end labels, has forged exclusive partnerships with brands such as Bottega Veneta, Tiffany & Co., Valentino, Versace, Armani, Balenciaga, Boss and Zegna, among others.

Reliance’s endeavour to introduce more and more global brands in India has also received a boost by the opening of India’s largest luxury mall, Jio World Plaza, situated at Mumbai’s commercial district of Bandra Kurla Complex, which hosts a large portfolio of global brand outlets. Jio World Plaza is owned by Reliance Retail’s parent company Reliance Industries Ltd.

IndiaRetailing finds out a roster of brands that are anticipated to make their India entry in partnership with Reliance Retail in 2024 or 2025…

Old Navy

Reliance Retail is actively exploring avenues to bring Old Navy, a prominent brand under the US fashion conglomerate Gap Inc., to the Indian market. The partnership sounds logical after Reliance Retail is the India franchise of Gap Brand.

Apart from Old Navy, Gap Inc. also owns brands including its eponymous Gap, Banana Republic and Athleta. In 2022, the American company entered into a long-term franchise agreement with Reliance Retail, enabling the Mumbai-based retailer to sell the brand Gap across various channels such as standalone stores, department store chains and online platforms in India.

Armani/Cafe

Reliance has been in talks with the Milan-based luxury company Giorgio Armani to bring its Michelin-starred Armani/Caffè since 2020. The café chain is poised to make its debut in India through Reliance’s Jio World Plaza in the near future. According to IndiaRetailing’s report in November 2022, the mall has allocated about 1,000 sq. ft. in the shopping centre for the upscale café.

The Armani brand ventured into the food and beverage category in 1998 with the launch of its Paris restaurant and has since seen the opening of over 20 restaurants worldwide under the stewardship of Giorgio Armani.

Reliance Retail already maintains a partnership with Giorgio Armani, retailing Emporio Armani, Armani Exchange and EA7 brand products in India.

Asos

In March of this year, IndiaRetailing reported that Reliance is in discussions with the British online fast-fashion retailer Asos Plc regarding the possibility of bringing the UK brand to India. If the agreement comes to fruition, Reliance intends to retail Asos products through Ajio.com, its online platform, as well as offline through its Centro department store chain.

Asos, short for ‘as seen on screen,’ was established in London in 2000, with a primary focus on catering to the young adult demographic. The brand has over 200,000 click and collect locations and ships to more than 200 countries, as per its official website.

Shein

Three years following the ban of Chinese fashion giant Shein app in India, Reliance Retail is planning to re-introduce the brand to the country through a strategic partnership. The Indian government has granted approval for the Reliance Retail – Shein partnership, encompassing the sourcing, manufacturing, and retail of Shein products.

The Ministry of Electronics and IT had banned Shein in 2020 – among many other Chinese apps – due to heightened tensions at the Galwan border between India and China.

Shein, originally founded in Nanjing, China, in 2008 under the name ZZKKO by entrepreneur Chris Xu. By 2011, the company expanded its offerings to include women’s clothing, cosmetics and accessories and subsequently rebranded itself as SheInside. By 2012, Shein had launched its current website and in 2015 another name change occurred, transitioning from SheInside to Shein. The company is presently headquartered in Singapore and is available in over 150 countries.

EL&N Café

EL&N Café, a boutique café group hailing from UK, has forged a franchise partnership with Reliance Brands to establish outlets in India, signalling EL&N Café’s expansion into its eighth market globally.

The first EL&N cafe in India is scheduled to launch in 2024 on the second level of the Jio World Plaza.

EL&N cafe was founded by Alexandra Miller in August 2017 with its first outlet opening in Mayfair, London. The food and beverage retail brand has established its presence in France, Italy, London, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and UAE.

Sandro and Maje by SMCP Group

Reliance Brands announced its plan to introduce two luxury fashion brands Sandro and Maje to the Indian market in November 2023. Both brands are slated to launch their first retail stores in the country in 2024.

Sandro is a premium luxury label that caters to men and women, while Maje is a cult favourite brand that offers ready-to-wear and accessories collections for women.

The brands are under the ownership of the SMCP Group, a French holding company specialising in accessible luxury ready-to-wear, with a global network of over 1,600 stores and a presence in 47 countries.