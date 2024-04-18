Redtape partners with e-commerce enabler Easyecom 

This association will empower the footwear & fashion brand to scale up, driving positive and seamless customer experiences

New Delhi: Footwear brand Redtape has announced a strategic alliance with Easyecom, an e-commerce enabler platform for inventory, order, warehouse, and reconciliation capabilities, a release said.

“At Redtape, we are committed to delivering exceptional products and experiences to our customers. Joining forces with Easyecom is a strategic move towards achieving operational excellence. This partnership will not only streamline our processes but also enhance our ability to meet the ever-evolving demands of the eCommerce landscape,” said Arvind Verma, Director, Redtape.

This association will empower the footwear & fashion brand to scale up, driving positive and seamless customer experiences by streamlining operations, the release added.

Easyecom offers automation-driven inventory, order, and warehouse management along with payment and returns reconciliation services. Backed by IndiaMart, EasyEcom dominates both domestic and international eCommerce markets. Recognized as the preferred Amazon ATS and Flipkart Seller Partner, the company’s commitment to customer service and technology research investments sets it apart in the industry.

Founded in 1996, Redtape belongs to the Mirza International portfolio of brands and is currently headed by Shuja Mirza, who serves as the managing director.

Through its established brands RedTape Athleisure, Mode by RedTape & BondStreet by RedTape, RedTape specializes in premium clothing and footwear for all genders, age-groups and all occasions.