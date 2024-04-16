Footwear brand Trase reacquired from Upscalio, raises $0.5mn

Trase was acquired by Upscalio in 2021 as part of its strategy to build a diversified portfolio of brands in utility categories

New Delhi: Founders of the Delhi-based direct-to-consumer (D2C) footwear brand Trase have successfully reacquired their brand from the roll-up company Upscalio, a release by the company said on Tuesday.

This strategic move was swiftly followed by a $0.5 million Angel round, post-acquisition, led by prominent investors Deep Bajaj and Mohit Bajaj, co-founders of Sirona Hygiene, along with Shiven Malhotra, Vikas Gautam, and Rohit Jain, the release added.