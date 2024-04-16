DLF’s Pushpa Bector is the new Chairperson of Shopping Centres Association of India

Before this, Bector was on the board of directors of SCAI

New Delhi: Mumbai-based non-profit organisation Shopping Centres Association of India (SCAI) has announced Pushpa Bector, senior executive director, of DLF Retail as the new chairperson, a social media post by the organisation said on Tuesday.

“We’re thrilled to announce that Ms. Pushpa Bector, Senior Executive Director of DLF Retail, has taken the helm as the new Chairperson of the Shopping Centres Association of India! Her leadership and expertise will undoubtedly steer us towards new heights in the retail landscape. Join us in welcoming her to this esteemed role!,” said the Shopping Centres Association of India in a LinkedIn post.

With her long experience in the shopping centre space, Bector is widely considered to have a bird’s eye view of the retail business in India. Bector has the pulse on each brand’s sales in her malls—and a good barometer to gauge retail sales in India—as most of her tenants have revenue-sharing agreements with DLF shopping centres. DLF Retail operates about eight malls in India, including some prominent shopping centres in the New Delhi region, including Emporio Uber Luxury Mall, Mall of India in Noida, Promenade and Avenue in New Delhi.

Before this, Bector was on the board of directors of SCAI among other retail veterans like Abhishek Bansal, Anuj Kejriwal, Bipin Gurnani, Dalip Sehgal, Mukesh Kumar, Pramod Dwivedi, Rajneesh Mahajan and Shibu Philips.

Founded in 2007 by Amitabh Taneja, Chairman, of Images Group, a Delhi-based retail intelligence company with operations across India and the Middle East, the SCAI is a non-profit organisation focused on developing and promoting the shopping centre industry in India.

SCAI’s vision is to equip the industry with knowledge and operational skills to assume a significant role in society, the economy, and the world. It aims to achieve this by developing the distinct function of shopping centres for marketing consumer goods and services, inspiring research into architecture and design, promoting sophisticated management paradigms, and serving as a knowledge resource centre.