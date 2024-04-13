Sexual wellness category is set for more growth in the coming future: Nilay Mehrotra of Kindly

Kindly launched Asia’s first at-home diagnostic test for sexual health & performance across over 10 major cities

Bengaluru: Kindly health is a full-stack company that combines technology and medical expertise to provide full-stack solutions from diagnostics to expert consultations and supplements for the sexual wellness of men and women. They have launched Asia’s 1st at-home diagnostic test for sexual health and performance.

Discreet yet detailed

Nilay Mehrotra, Founder and CEO, Kindly closely observed that the conversations around mental, spiritual, social, and physical health have always been there in India, but the country lacked conversations and solutions around sexual health. Understanding the importance of sexual health and how in India it is worth $1,153.5 million a market (2020), which is expected to grow to $2,095.4 million by 2030 Nilay brought to the front Kindly. Through Kindly, Nilay is on a mission to make sexual healthcare, including sperm health and menstrual health, more accessible to all and help people suffering from lifestyle disorders ť nd discrete and convenient solutions at home.

“Discussions around sexual health are still considered taboo, which is one of the leading reasons for Indian people suffering from sexual health diseases. While I realized that there was a huge market opportunity for sexual health in India, I also realized the challenges that the sector brings along. Combined with all these aspects, the sector was one of the most lucrative, and interesting arenas to work in. We have been witnessing the changes in the past few years with more companies coming up with solutions for ART, IVF, reproductive health, and more. The ever-increasing demand and the urge to explore made me leap to step into this arena of sexual health,” Nilay notes.

Bringing the right products

The first product from Kindly is a home testing kit that enables men to send a sample of their semen, which is then sent back to Kindly’s lab for testing on various diagnoses. It’s a noteworthy technological accomplishment because semen usually deteriorates in 20 minutes or less but Kindly has created a kit that keeps the sample intact long enough for testing. “By 2036, the majority of the population in India would be over the age of 30, predicts research titled Youth in India 2022 published by MoSPI. This eventually serves as a huge market for us with a lot of potential to address customer issues. I believe that the category is set for more growth in the coming future with people eventually starting to speak about sexual health,” Nilay adds.

One challenge that they constantly face when operating in the sexual health industry is the customers on their doubts about the brand maintaining the conť dentiality and a discrete approach with their data. “As discourse and advertising become a barrier to gaining traction, our social media platforms need to be more accommodating to ensure better reach among our customers. The major challenge still lies to educate people on looking out for themselves, not just mentally and physically, but also sexually to establish the growth of our brand and create a stronger customer base,” Nilay explains.

Future gazing

Kindly’s sub-brands, Kindly His and Kindly Hers, provide solutions to sexual and lifestyle issues for both men and women. Since its inception, Kindly has received a lot of attention and was even accepted into the YCombinator 2022 cohort of startups. YCombinator, DG Daiwa Ventures, Olive Tree, Soma, Goodwater, and Gaingels are among the international investors who contributed to the $3.25 million seed funding round. The investment will go into building brand awareness and spreading across geographical locations. This will also help the brand tap into India’s vast regional market, which demands sex education and awareness.

Kindly today is present in 11 cities and planning to expand 100+ by the end of this year. In addition to this, they are also planning to launch innovative products in new categories which are backed by diagnostic services at home.

Brownie Points

Kindly launched Asia’s first at-home Semen test across 10 major cities.

Launched India’s first sexual health tests across 35 cities in India.

Recorded over 10,000 doctor consultations in the last 4 months post the Kindly brand launch.

In just 4 months since the launch the brand has gained over 4500 loyal customers.

The brand is present across all prominent marketplaces including Amazon, Flipkart, and Tata 1mg.

