Tod’s opens new boutique in Jio World Plaza, Mumbai

New Delhi: Milano-based luxury goods and jewellery brand Tod’s has opened a new boutique in Mumbai’s Jio World Plaza, a social media post by Reliance Brands Ltd., its franchise partner in India said.

“Tod’s unveiled its latest boutique in Mumbai’s Jio World Plaza, housing the brand’s iconic pieces and newest collection,” said Reliance Brands Ltd. in a LinkedIn post. “Guests and friends of the house gathered to celebrate this special occasion, immersing themselves in the luxurious ambience and exquisite collections on display.”

As per the information available on Tod’s website, it has a global presence and operates around five stores in India in cities like Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata.

In 2022 Reliance Brands Ltd. signed a multi-year franchise agreement to retail Tod’s in India. With this long-term agreement, the company said it has become the official retailer of the brand across all categories including footwear, handbags and accessories in the Indian market.

Reliance Brands Ltd. (RBL), a subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd ., began operations in 2007. Its current portfolio of brand partnerships comprises Armani Exchange, Balenciaga, Bally, Bottega Veneta, Brooks Brothers, Burberry, Canali, Coach, Diesel, Dune, EA7, Emporio Armani, G-Star Raw, Gas, Giorgio Armani, Hamleys, Hugo Boss, Hunkemoller, Iconix, Jimmy Choo, Kate Spade, La Martina, Lenscrafters, Manish Malhotra, Michael Kors, Mothercare, Muji, Paul & Shark, Paul Smith, Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids, Pret A Manger, Raghavendra Rathore, Replay, Salvatore Ferragamo, Satya Paul, Steve Madden, Superdry, Scotch & Soda, Tiffany & Co., Tod’s, Tory Burch, Tumi, Valentino, Versace, Villeroy & Boch, West Elm and Zegna. RBL today operates over 2,212 doors split into 919 stores and 1,293 shop-in-shops in India.