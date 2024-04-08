Register Now
REGISTER NOW
Google News
spot_img
Latest NewsPeople

Sharp appoints Sujai Karampuri as Chairman for India Business

PTI
By PTI
23
0
Image Credit: LinkedIn
Must Read
PTI
PTI

Karampuri will spearhead the display business and elevate SHARP’s brand presence in India

New Delhi: Japanese electronics firm Sharp on Monday said it has appointed Sujai Karampuri as the Chairman for its India business.

His appointment will be with retrospective effect from March 1, 2024. He will spearhead the display business elevate Sharp’s brand presence in India, and bring strategic partnerships in manufacturing and technology transfer of the company’s engineering products, components and solutions, the company said in a statement.

“Karampuri will steer Sharp’s endeavours to expand its footprint in India in the display, promote the brand business of its consumer electronics, while also focusing on developing strategic partnerships in manufacturing, technology transfer and development of smartphone components, camera modules, TV panels, precision engineering solutions, sensors and semiconductors,” it said.

He has extensive leadership experience within the state government of Telangana, including roles as Director of Electronics and Semiconductors, CEO of T-Works, and Managing Director of Telangana Fiber Grid Corporation, the statement said.

“With the appointment of Karampuri as Chairman for Sharp in India, we believe we have renewed our commitment to India, as a long-term strategic market for our extensive line of premier consumer products, as a committed partner in manufacturing and transfer of our core technologies to India…,” Sharp CEO Robert Wu said.

It also reiterates the company’s commitment to “serve our immediate strategic interest in India to help set up world-class display fab that comes with immense experience and track record of Sharp’s leadership in core engineering and provenness”, Wu added.

Latest News
Fashion & LifestyleIndiaretailing Bureau -

Actress Sai Tamhankar inaugurates Shoppers Stop’s 6th store in Pune

The new store offers national and international brands comprising a diverse range of watches, bags, sunglasses, fragrances and gifting...

Categories

Google News

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

We have various ways to promote your brand and to know how, please get in touch with Bhavesh Pitroda
email : [email protected]

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

Copyright © 2024 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.