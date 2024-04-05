The Raymond Shop opens two stores in Noida

The two new stores are located in Sector 32 and Sector 104 in Noida

New Delhi: The Raymond Shop by leading apparel brand Raymond Group has opened two new stores in Noida, a social media post by a company official said on Friday.

The two new shops are located in Sector 32 and Sector 104 in Noida.

“Pleased to announce the 2 new landmarks, The Raymond Shop in Noida Sec-32 & Noida-104,” said Narender Yadav, Retail Area Manager, Raymond Limited in a LinkedIn post.

The Raymond Shop has a presence across 600 towns and cities in India. Raymond is almost 99 years old and offers casual, semi-formal, formal and Indian fashionwear, the company said in a press release.



The Group is one of the leading branded apparel players in the menswear industry comprising a portfolio of brands – Raymond Fine Fabrics, Raymond Made-to-Measure, Raymond Ready-to-wear, Ethnix by Raymond, Park Avenue, Color Plus, and Parx.

The fashion retailer recently launched its largest shop in Kerala spread across 22,500 sq. ft. of retail space. The company’s consolidated net profit in the December quarter of the Financial Year (FY) 2024 almost doubled to Rs 185.39 crore.

IndiaRetailing had earlier reported that the brand has recently partnered with Bollywood celebrity couple Aparshakti Khurana and Aakriti Ahuja eyeing to highlight Raymond’s men’s wardrobe offering as a preferred destination for people who know their style.

Shares of Raymond Ltd on Friday settled at 1,920 a piece on NSE, down 0.57%.