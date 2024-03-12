Raymond shop partners with Aparshakti Khurana, Aakriti Ahuja

Through this partnership, the company claims to redefine men’s fashion

New Delhi: Raymond Shop by leading apparel brand Raymond Group has partnered with Bollywood celebrity couple Aparshakti Khurana and Aakriti Ahuja, a release by the company said on Tuesday.

Through this partnership, the company expects to highlight Raymond’s men’s wardrobe offering as a preferred destination for people who know their style.

The Raymond Shop has over 1,000 outposts across 600 towns and cities in India. Almost 99 years old, Raymond offers casual, semi-formal, formal and Indian fashionwear.

The Group is one of the leading branded apparel players in the menswear industry comprising a portfolio of brands – Raymond Fine Fabrics, Raymond Made-to-Measure, Raymond Ready-to-wear, Ethnix by Raymond, Park Avenue, Color Plus, and Parx.

The fashion retailer recently launched its largest shop in Kerala spread across 22,500 sq. ft. of retail space. The company’s consolidated net profit in the December quarter of the Financial Year (FY) 2024 almost doubled to Rs 185.39 crore.

Shares of Raymond Ltd on Tuesday settled at 1,681.70 a piece on NSE, down 0.84%.