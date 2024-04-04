Arvind Ltd. announces Dr Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar of Udaipur as Brand Ambassador

Dr Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar will be the brand ambassador for Arvind’s fabric brand Primante

New Delhi: Textile major Arvind Ltd. has announced Dr Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar of Udaipur as the brand ambassador for Primante, its premium suiting & shirting brand.

“We are pleased to welcome Dr Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar of Udaipur to the Primanté family,” said Kulin Lalbhai, executive director, Arvind Ltd. “His association with our brand not only reinforces our commitment to excellence but also sets the stage for exciting collaborations and innovations in the luxury fashion space.”

Singh’s endeavours span philanthropy, education, sports patronage, business leadership, captivating TED talks, and an impressive array of Guinness World Records.

“I am honoured to collaborate with Arvind as the brand ambassador for Primanté Luxury Fabrics’, said Dr Singh. “This partnership signifies our collective dedication to elevating the standards of luxury and sophistication in the realm of fashion.”

Primanté offers a fusion of fine-count fabrics with blends including Silk, Mohair, Lycra, Linen, and innovative polyfilaments. The Primanté collection is available at all “The Arvind Stores” and multi-brand outlets.

The Arvind Store is a lifestyle fashion destination housing brands such as “AD”(Arvind Premium Ready-Made Collection) and fabric Brands like Primate & Tresca. The Arvind Store concept is rapidly increasing across India, with multiple stores launching every month, the release added.

Arvind is a textile-to-retail conglomerate with a focus on textiles, apparel, advanced materials, environmental solutions, telecom and Omni-channel commerce. Arvind Limited is an integrated solutions provider in textiles with strong fiber-to-fashion capabilities for a global customer base.