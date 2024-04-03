Reliance’s Hamleys opens new store in Mohali, Punjab

The new Hamleys store is located at CP67 Mall in Mohali

New Delhi: Reliance Brands-owned Hamleys has opened a new store in Mohali, Punjab, India, as per a company official’s social media post on Wednesday.

“Hamleys now open at CP67 Mall Mohali,” said Dhiraj Singh, General Manager – Real Estate and Business Development, Reliance Brands Ltd. in a LinkedIn post.

Indiaretailig had earlier reported the opening of its first store in Italy at Corso Vittorio Emanuele, Milan.

Hamleys was founded in 1760 by William Hamley and acquired by Reliance Brands Limited (RBL) in 2019. Currently, with over 189 shops, the brand is present in 16 countries.

Reliance Brands Limited (RBL), a subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd ., began operations in 2007. Its current portfolio of brand partnerships comprises Armani Exchange, Balenciaga, Bally, Bottega Veneta, Brooks Brothers, Burberry, Canali, Coach, Diesel, Dune, EA7, Emporio Armani, G-Star Raw, Gas, Giorgio Armani, Hamleys, Hugo Boss, Hunkemoller, Iconix, Jimmy Choo, Kate Spade, La Martina, Lenscrafters, Manish Malhotra, Michael Kors, Mothercare, Muji, Paul & Shark, Paul Smith, Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids, Pret A Manger, Raghavendra Rathore, Replay, Salvatore Ferragamo, Satya Paul, Steve Madden, Superdry, Scotch & Soda, Tiffany & Co., Tod’s, Tory Burch, Tumi, Valentino, Versace, Villeroy & Boch, West Elm and Zegna. RBL today operates 2,212 doors split into 919 stores and 1,293 shop-in-shops in India.

In the past five years, RBL has also invested in building and operating homegrown designer brands besides acquiring the iconic British toy retailer Hamleys. Globally Hamleys has 189 doors across 16 countries.