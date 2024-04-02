Ikea launches its first ever B2B furniture collection, Mittzon

The new collection includes 56 products catering to today’s workforce

Bengaluru: Swedish home products and furniture retailer Ikea has introduced its first-ever business to business (B2B) furniture collection named Mittzon, the company said in a press release on Tuesday.

The new collection includes 56 products catering to today’s workforce such as adjustable desks and sound-proof screens.

“Our new office system, Mittzon, is developed with flexibility at its core to adapt to distinct working preferences and activities. The result is a new office system that inspires collaboration, comfort, and productivity,” said Sumit Parthi, country B2B manager, Ikea India.

“B2B in India is growing exponentially, and our solutions, backed by thorough research of global and Indian trends, expand the scope to grow our market share. Currently, Ikea B2B contributes to 15–20% of overall Ikea sales in India, and with this new collection, we aim to increase our presence and sales in the coming years,” added Parthi.

The collection incorporates biophilic design elements, drawing inspiration from nature with its shapes, colours, and materials, aimed at enhancing wellness by reducing stress and boosting productivity.

The materials used, including fade-resistant wood veneer and high-strength steel, ensure durability and longevity, supported by a 10-year warranty, the release added.

The products are available online, on the app, and in all Ikea stores worldwide.

Ikea, owned by Ingka Group made its debut in India with a 13-acre complex in Hyderabad in the year 2018. Today, the company has three big-format stores operational in Hyderabad, Navi Mumbai and Bengaluru and two city stores in Mumbai. It is also present online in Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Gujarat and Bengaluru.