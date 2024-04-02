Baskin Robbins enters anytime snacking ice cream category

The newly-introduced products are available at all Baskin Robbins parlours, select e-commerce platforms as well as in supermarkets and grocery stores

Bengaluru: American multinational ice cream and cake chain Baskin Robbins has expanded its focus from ice creams as dessert options to include all day snacking options, the company said in a press release on Tuesday.

Its latest product range for the summer include doublet bars and ice cream funwich. The brand has also expanded the range of bite sized ice cream with two new flavours, caramel biscuit and hazelnut.

“We are excited to lead the charge in revolutionising how consumers enjoy ice cream and helping move the category towards snacking, making it the ultimate go-to treat for every moment,” said Mohit Khattar, chief executive officer of Graviss Foods Pvt. Ltd. which is the master franchisee for Baskin Robbins in India and South Asian region.

The newly-introduced products are available at all Baskin Robbins parlours, select e-commerce platforms as well as in supermarkets and grocery stores.

Baskin Robbins entered India in 1993 through a joint venture with the Graviss Group. The first manufacturing plant outside of North America opened near Pune.

In fiscal year (FY) 2024, Baskin Robbins has recorded 25% growth across diverse business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) channels.

The company currently operates over 900 stores across 280 cities in India and South Asian region. It aims to reach the milestone of opening 1,000 stores by the end of 2024.