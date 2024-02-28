Baskin Robbins targets 1,000 store milestone this year

At present, the ice cream chain has over 900 stores across 250+ cities

New Delhi: American multinational ice cream and cake chain Baskin Robbins aims to reach the milestone of opening 1000 stores this year in India and the South Asian region, a release by the company said.

The US ice cream brand, operated by Mumbai-based Graviss Foods Pvt Ltd in India, aims at tier 2 and 3 cities as part of its expansion journey.

“With a commitment to providing high-quality ice creams & desserts in vibrant and convenient locations across the nation, we are happy to aim to reach a major milestone of 1,000 stores spread over 270+ cities in the country making BR the largest Ice cream Parlor chain in India,” said Vikram Seth, managing director, Graviss Foods Pvt Ltd. “We believe in the power of ice cream to contribute to the nation’s Happiness, economic growth, and job creation.”

Baskin Robbins entered India in 1993 through a joint venture with the Graviss Group. The first manufacturing plant outside of North America opened near Pune. The company has invested Rs 100 crore in a new factory in India in 2022 to meet its demand requirements. In recent years, the brand has expanded beyond parlours and is now available in over 4,000 retail outlets across major cities as it gears up to mark its 30-year Journey in India in 2024.

